WATCH LIVE: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx personally filed the first motions to clear low-level cannabis convictions in court Wednesday.The filing is part of Illinois' new adult-use recreational marijuana law, which allows for people convicted of possession of under 30 grams prior to legalization to have their records referred for pardon and expungement, provided they were nonviolent offenses. Foxx cleared 1,000 convictions Wednesday.People convicted of possession of more than 30 grams or who committed a violent offense will have to have their convictions reviewed on a case-by-case basis.Local state's attorneys can also pursue expungements on a case-by-case basis.Hundreds of thousands of people may be eligible to have low-level cannabis convictions cleared.