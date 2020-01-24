WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

HOUSTON, Texas -- A massive explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood and the blast was felt all across the region Friday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd. One person was unaccounted for and a resident who lived nearby was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

The largest debris field and damage is in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.



Entire structures were destroyed in the blast. Broken windows, doors, and garage doors were reported across a wide area near the blast. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.

WATCH: Moment of explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston

Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

Police have shut down a number of streets in the 'hot zone' right around the blast in northwest Houston.



The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

What we know about propylene
Here's what we know about the dangers of the smoke from the plant explosion in NW Houston.



The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, will be closed today after the explosion. Spring Branch ISD will remain open for the day, but will keep students inside due to air quality concerns, according to a statement from school district officials.

"In an abundance of precaution, students will remain indoors at nearby schools due to air quality concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as they become available," Cy-Fair ISD officials told ABC13.



TRAFFIC: List of streets to avoid after massive explosion

