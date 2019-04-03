WATCH LIVE: Factory fire at Newly Weds Foods on Chicago's Northwest Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5231112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency crews responded to a massive factory fire near on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5231241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze at Newly Weds Foods factory on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are working to contain a massive fire at a factory on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday evening.The blaze broke out at Newly Weds Foods, a baking and food manufacturing facility, in the 4100-block of W. Wrightwood in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.The fire was upgraded to a hazmat situation as the block-long building collapsed, the fire department said. Spokesperson Larry Langford said the fire started in a piece of machinery inside the building.One firefighter suffered a minor injury in the fire and was taken to Illinois Advocate Masonic Hospital in good condition.The fire department said that employees were able to safely leave the building as the fire was detected. All employees have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.Milwaukee District-North trains are moving at restricted speeds through the area and will not stop at the Healy station, Metra said.