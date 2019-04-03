Disasters & Accidents

WATCH LIVE: Factory fire at Newly Weds Foods on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are working to contain a massive fire at a factory on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday evening.

RAW VIDEO: Crews battle massive factory fire
Emergency crews responded to a massive factory fire near on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.


The blaze broke out at Newly Weds Foods, a baking and food manufacturing facility, in the 4100-block of W. Wrightwood in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

The fire was upgraded to a hazmat situation as the block-long building collapsed, the fire department said. Spokesperson Larry Langford said the fire started in a piece of machinery inside the building.

WATCH: Flames shoot through roof of factory
Firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze at Newly Weds Foods factory on Chicago's Northwest Side.



One firefighter suffered a minor injury in the fire and was taken to Illinois Advocate Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The fire department said that employees were able to safely leave the building as the fire was detected. All employees have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Milwaukee District-North trains are moving at restricted speeds through the area and will not stop at the Healy station, Metra said.
