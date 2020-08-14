Chicago looting: Police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend; Lightfoot releases plan to protect businesses, neighborhoods

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6369706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FBI-Chicago officials tell the I-Team they are working with local law enforcement to "identify actors instigating and conducting violent criminal activity."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After pervasive looting earlier this week, Chicago police plan to flood downtown with 1,000 officers this weekend to prevent more violence.Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference at noon near Ohio Street Beach, where she announced new steps to protect Chicago businesses and neighborhoods.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and other officials joined her.Lightfoot said city leadership is united in its effort to stop future looting and outlined five strategies to do so, including the enhanced use of technology and data analytics and implementation of a Social Media Task Force.She said police would also be able to rapidly deploy resources and more bodycams were being distributed."You deserve to feel safe," Lightfoot said.Foxx detailed how many cases her office is processing from looting over the last few months and discussed ongoing gun violence across the city.Brown said Thursday night that 1,000 more officers will be stationed downtown this weekend. CPD said it's ready to respond in case there is more unrest."If that means deploying stop-strip to puncture your tire, if you're caravanning cars to loot, we will disable your car to prevent the caravan," Brown said Thursday. "And we will work very hard to do so. If that means deploying tow trucks to impound your cars that are caravanning, CPD will do so."Police have also promised to block off streets and box looters in.Brown stood Thursday before a backdrop of dozens of photos of alleged looters, who detectives are actively searching for right now.Chicago police are releasing dozens of photos of people they believe looted and destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars in property and merchandise.Supt. Brown said CPD and the FBI are combing through video and taking leads from a newly-created looting tip line as he issued a stern warning."What I want the looters to learn is how committed we are to not only stopping the looting but, if they escape, working tirelessly to find them, punish them and prosecute them," Brown said.Law enforcement is scouring footage of alleged looters. Among them are two women who police say broke into the Victoria's Secret store on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place.Chicago police have also had their days off canceled and are working longer shifts.Meanwhile, small business owner Mo Zahid, whose store got hit by looters on the Magnificent Mile, wonders what will happen if the looters try again."What I think is my biggest concern is how many people participated in the looting, see it as a success," he said.After this week's events, there are questions about Macy's remaining at Water Tower Place.is reporting the anchor store may leave or shrink its footprint at the location.A source told Crain's the retailer is not happy with the police response to the recent looting.