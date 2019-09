Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Glen Ellyn, train #10 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) September 23, 2019

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Trains on Metra's Union Pacific West Line are halted in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a train near Glen Ellyn Monday morning, Metra said.Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available.Metra said extensive delays are expected and the duration of the delays is not known.