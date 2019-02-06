WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee police briefing after officer fatally shot

WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 PM: Milwaukee police briefing after officer fatally shot

MILWAUKEE --
A Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant on the city's south side.

On person was taken into custody.

The tactical officer is the third killed in the line of duty in the last eight months.

"This is been an incredible difficult year for the department. Now the third officer has lost his life in the service of Milwaukee, so it's a sad day for this community," Ald. Bob Donovan told WISN-TV.

EMBED More News Videos

A Milwaukee police officer was shot on the city's south side.



First responders were called to the area of South 12th and West Manitoba streets shortly after 9 a.m. They included Milwaukee firefighters and officers from the Marquette University Police Department.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the officer was conveyed to the hospital, officers gathered in a circle at the scene and bowed their heads. Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales were also on scene.

Officer Charles Irvine was killed June 7 when the squad car he was in rolled near North 76th Street and West Silver Spring Drive. Officer Michael Michalski died July 25. The 17-year veteran of the department was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man wanted on drug and gun violations.

A police briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotWisconsin
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Women's brains age slower than men's, study says
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Burned body found in missing teacher's car
Show More
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at home
More News