ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two eastbound lanes of I-290 are closed in west suburban Addison after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as emergency vehicles made their way to the crash near Addison Road around 6:30 a.m. At least four vehicles were damaged in the crash.Information on injuries in the crash was not immediately available.