WATCH LIVE: 'Multiple casualties,' 3 officers injured in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH, Penn. --
A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left "multiple casualties" and three police officers shot in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, officials said.

Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Police Department told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist

The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population. The President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said that approximately 50 percent of Pittsburgh's Jewish population lives in the neighborhood.


The congregation's president declined to comment.

Tree of Life and two other nearby synagogues, New Light Congregation and Congregation Dor Hadash, were holding services at the time of the shooting.

In New York and Los Angeles, the NYPD and LAPD deployed officers to Jewish centers and synagogues as a precaution.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that they are monitoring the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WLS-TV and WABC-TV contributed to this report.
