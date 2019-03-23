Crime & Safety

WATCH LIVE: Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, killed in River North, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot Saturday in River North.

It happened in the 700 block of North Clark Street around 3:30 a.m.

People of interest are being questioned and Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is headed to Northwestern hospital where a press conference will be held at 6:15 am.

Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.
