WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on officers shot South Side, suspect at large

The officer was serving a search warrant at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of 65th Street and Winchester Avenue when the suspect allegedly shot him, according to Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.
The officer is completing surgery and is in stable condition. Offender has fled and is considered armed and dangerous. Police units @USMarshalsHQ @ATF_Chicago are responding to and scene searching for gunman. pic.twitter.com/bkM1jKVRBa— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019
The officer was completing surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center at about 11 a.m., and is in stable condition, Guglielmi said.
The officer was rushed to the hospital in Oak Lawn from the intersection of 87th Street and Winchester Avenue. The officer was shot twice in the groin area, said Chicago Fire Department Director of Media Affairs Larry Langford.
VIDEO from the scene where a CPD officer was shot in West Englewood
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted, asking "all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement."
I ask all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement who work day and night to protect our residents. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 21, 2019
The alleged suspect in this shooting, 45-year-old Michael Blackman is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman Wednesday while he was riding a bike in the Fulton River District, Guglielmi said. He has fled from police and is considered armed and dangerous.
Several police agencies including SWAT teams, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene, police said. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
The alleged suspect in this police shooting is Michael Blackman. The suspected gunman from the shooting in 200 BLK of N. MILWAUKEE. Consider him armed and dangerous.— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019
No further information was immediately available.
Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.