WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on officers shot South Side, suspect at large

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday in West Englewood while serving a warrant for a man accused of shooting a woman in the Fulton River District Wednesday.

The officer was serving a search warrant at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of 65th Street and Winchester Avenue when the suspect allegedly shot him, according to Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.



The officer was completing surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center at about 11 a.m., and is in stable condition, Guglielmi said.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in Oak Lawn from the intersection of 87th Street and Winchester Avenue. The officer was shot twice in the groin area, said Chicago Fire Department Director of Media Affairs Larry Langford.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted, asking "all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement."



The alleged suspect in this shooting, 45-year-old Michael Blackman is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman Wednesday while he was riding a bike in the Fulton River District, Guglielmi said. He has fled from police and is considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Blackman, 45, is the suspected gunman in the shooting of a CPD officer. He is also believed to be the gunman wanted for shooting a woman in the Fulton River District.



Several police agencies including SWAT teams, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene, police said. Residents are advised to avoid the area.



No further information was immediately available.

Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
