WATCH LIVE: Person shot at Secretary of State facility in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting was reported Monday afternoon outside a Secretary of State facility in Chicago Heights.An individual was waiting outside the facility to take their road test when someone entered the parking lot and opened fire, striking the potential road test taker, said Dave Druckers, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State.The scene was still active at about 2:30 p.m. Police are asking the public to stay away from the facility, located at 570 W. 209th Street.The offender was not immediately taken into custody.