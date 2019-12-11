WATCH LIVE: Pickup truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pickup truck slid into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a distress call of a vehicle in the water at about 7:14 a.m. in the 900-block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. Two men inside of a pickup truck were able to get out before it went into the water, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the two people refused treatment or transport.

The crash comes as light snow fell on parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning, creating slick road conditions.

The Lake Front Trail from Ohio Street to North Avenue is closed due to police activity.

Further details were not immediately available.
