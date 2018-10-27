Pittsburgh synagogue shooting leaves 8 dead, 4 officers injured; suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4565285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple causualties were reported in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 27, 2018

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing several people and wounding six others including four police officers who dashed to the scene, authorities said.Police said a suspect was in custody after the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.Police said "several" people were killed. Six were wounded, including the four police officers, said Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh public safety director. Officials said three of the four injured officers were shot."It is a very horrific crime scene. It was one of the worst that I've seen. It is very bad," Hissrich said.CNN reported that the suspect made anti-Semitic comments to law enforcement during the incident. Hissrich said the incident will be investigated as a federal hate crime.The shooter's motive is currently unknown.The attack took place during a baby naming ceremony, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. It was unknown whether the attack harmed the baby.The congregation's president declined to comment.The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.At least until the suspect was taken into custody, the neighborhood and all synagogues in the city were in a lockdown, with people ordered to remain indoors.Tree of Life and two other nearby synagogues, New Light Congregation and Congregation Dor Hadash, were holding services at the time of the shooting.Tree of Life Rabbi Emeritus Alvin Burkin said the suspect was in his office at one point during the shooting. Burkin was not in his office at the time. According to Burkin, the synagogue holds three separate services on Saturday mornings and there were likely 75 people in the building at the time.In New York and Los Angeles, the NYPD and LAPD deployed officers to Jewish centers and synagogues as a precaution.In a statement released Saturday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel said:"Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh, the Jewish community, the law enforcement community, and the families of each of the victims, in the wake of this terrible tragedy. While there are no threats to religious institutions in Chicago at this time, the Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring this situation and providing special attention to all synagogues throughout Chicago."President Donald Trump called the shooting "far more devastating than anyone thought," saying "it's a terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."But Trump said the outcome would have been different if the synagogue had an armed guard."They didn't have any protection," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.ABC affiliate WTAE reported that the synagogue usually has security present, but did not on Saturday.Offering a different take, Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, called the shooting an "absolute tragedy" in a statement that made reference to calls for tighter gun control laws."We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."In a statement released Saturday, Illinois Democratic congressional candidate Sean Casten said:"I am heartbroken by the news of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh today. Thank you to local law enforcement for walking into harm's way, and for your swift response that certainly saved lives. But let us be absolutely clear; this is the time to talk about sensible gun control. This is the time to talk about background checks and assault weapons bans. It is all those things because our current political leaders have so utterly failed to take these issues seriously. Earlier this week five men were shot in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. When the shootings come too quickly for us to finish reporting on one before the next occurs it is painfully obvious that our elected officials have failed in their most basic duties to protect us. Congress must take action now."World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder called the shooting "an attack not just on the Jewish community, but on America as a whole."In 2010, Tree of Life Congregation - founded more than 150 years ago - merged with Or L'Simcha to form Tree of Life (asterisk) Or L'Simcha.Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said local synagogues have done "lots of training on things like active shooters, and we've looked at hardening facilities as much as possible.""This should not be happening, period," he told reporters at the scene. "This should not be happening in a synagogue."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attack on Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue."I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on Twitter shortly after the attack.Netanyahu says all of Israel is grieving with the families of the dead.He adds: "We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality. And we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded."Netanyahu posted the same message in Hebrew on Twitter minutes later.Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, is deploring "another horrific act of hate at a house of worship."He says the Saturday morning shooting is reminiscent of "the slaughter of nine African American worshippers at Charleston's Mother Emmanuel Church in 2015, the killings of six Sikh worshippers at a temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, in 2014, and, of course, the bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963 that left four young African American girls dead."Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has tweeted: "We are devastated. Jews targeted on Shabbat morning at synagogue, a holy place of worship, is unconscionable. Our hearts break for the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community."Just three days before the shooting, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers posted a column on the congregation's website, noting that people make time to attend funerals, but not for life's happy occasions."There is a story told in the Talmud of a wedding procession and a funeral procession heading along parallel roads, with the roads intersecting," Myers wrote on Wednesday. "The question asked is: when they meet at the fork, which procession goes first, funeral or wedding? The correct answer is wedding, as the joy of the couple takes precedence. In fact, the funeral procession is to move out of sight so that their joy is not lessened."Myers ended his column with words that now seem all too prescient."We value joy so much in Judaism that upon taking our leave from a funeral or a shiva house, the customary statement one makes (in Yiddish) is 'nor oyf simches' - only for s'machot," Myers wrote. "While death is inevitable and a part of life, we still take our leave with the best possible blessing, to meet at joyous events. And so I say to you: nor oyf simches!"