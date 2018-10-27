EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4565285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple causualties were reported in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 27, 2018

A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left "multiple casualties" and four police officers shot in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, officials said.The suspect has been identified as Robert Bowers, 46, of Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania. Bowers has been taken to the hospital.Officials said in a press conference that two people were injured in addition to the police officers. The police officers are not critically injured, but the other two injured victims have serious injuries.Officials confirmed that one of the injured officers was a member of the SWAT team.Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that the shooter "claimed innocent lives - and injured first responders - at a baby naming."CNN also reported that the suspect made anti-Semitic comments to law enforcement during the incident.The shooter's motive is currently unknown.Officials said the building had been cleared as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Police Department told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity. ABC affiliate WTAE reported that while the synagogue usually has security present, there was no security on hand Saturday.Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats existThe tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population. President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Jeff Finkelstein said that approximately 50 percent of Pittsburgh's Jewish population lives in the neighborhood.Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told WPXI that organization's security officer has notified all JCC synagogues and that they are on modified lockdown.The congregation's president declined to comment.Tree of Life and two other nearby synagogues, New Light Congregation and Congregation Dor Hadash, were holding services at the time of the shooting.Tree of Life Rabbi Emeritus Alvin Burkin said the suspect was in his office at one point during the shooting. Burkin was not in his office at the time. According to Burkin, the synagogue holds three separate services on Saturday mornings and there were likely 75 people in the building at the time.In New York and Los Angeles, the NYPD and LAPD deployed officers to Jewish centers and synagogues as a precaution.Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that they are monitoring the situation. In an impromptu press appearance at Joint Base Andrews, President Trump said of the shooting, "It's a 'terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."President Trump also said that if the synagogue had had armed security, the situation would have ended differently.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting an "absolute tragedy.""We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."