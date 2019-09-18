Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago

A woman has been injured by gunfire in the 200 Block of Milwaukee Ave Detectives are on scene reviewing video. Suspect is described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will brief media at Headquarters at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/pWD7Dxq8TQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old woman was shot in the back by a man riding a bicycle Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from the Loop.Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a call of a person, of unknown age, down and bleeding in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire departments. They found her with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.According to police, the woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk with a crowd of people.She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.No one is in custody at this time, according to police.The suspect was described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.Guglielmi posted on Twitter Wednesday an image of the offender on a bicycle armed with a handgun.