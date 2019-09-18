Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old woman was shot in the back by a man riding a bicycle Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from the Loop.

Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a call of a person, of unknown age, down and bleeding in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire departments. They found her with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.



According to police, the woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk with a crowd of people.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

The suspect was described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Guglielmi posted on Twitter Wednesday an image of the offender on a bicycle armed with a handgun.



