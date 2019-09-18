Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago

Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a call of a person, of unknown age, down and bleeding in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire departments. They found her with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.
A woman has been injured by gunfire in the 200 Block of Milwaukee Ave Detectives are on scene reviewing video. Suspect is described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will brief media at Headquarters at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/pWD7Dxq8TQ— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019
According to police, the woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk with a crowd of people.
She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
No one is in custody at this time, according to police.
The suspect was described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Guglielmi posted on Twitter Wednesday an image of the offender on a bicycle armed with a handgun.
Video located by detectives shows an offender on a bicycle armed with handgun. Anyone seen in the area matching this description should be reported to 911 or anonymously at https://t.co/g9Q1SrKRdK pic.twitter.com/MFDuQS7jhM— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)