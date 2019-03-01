WATCH LIVE: Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware; body recovered in car

WATCH LIVE: Authorities discuss Jassy Correia kidnapping, murder investigation

CHRISTIANA, Del. --
A body was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody in Delaware in connection to the case of a 23-year-old woman who went missing from a Boston nightclub last weekend.

Boston police said Thursday that Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Delaware.


The department said it was awaiting "positive identification" of the dead body that was also recovered.


But WCVB-TV reports Jassy Correia's brother in Boston has confirmed her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car after a chase in Delaware.

Coleman had been sought in the disappearance of Correia, who went missing after leaving the Venu nightclub in downtown Boston Sunday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimepolicemissing personu.s. & worldMassachusettsDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amtrak problems caused by worker falling on circuit board, Durbin says
Chicago police reforms take effect Friday
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
East Chicago siblings donate books for Dr. Seuss Day
Hungry Hound: Gumbo in Chicago
11-year-old girl charged in connection with baby's death, police say
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
2 appointed to monitor Chicago police reforms
Show More
Massive loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
3 siblings killed in crash were on way to visit dad in hospital
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Quick Tip: Spring break trip scams
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
More News