WATCH LIVE: Police search for carjacking suspect after chase, crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody and a second is at large after a carjacking in the south suburbs led to a high-speed police chase and crash Wednesday morning.

Investigators said two men carjacked a driver in Calumet City Wednesday morning and then led police on a high-speed chase through Dolton and Harvey and then down I-57 to Wilmington. The suspects then crashed the stolen car into a fence in Wilmington at Margarette and Charlotte streets and ran off.

One man was found hiding under a trampoline in someone's backyard and was taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Wilmington, Ill. search for a suspect after a carjacking and police chase Wednesday, sources said.



A homeowner in the area said one of the suspects broke into his home. The homeowner said he fired several shots at the suspect. It is not known if the suspect was injured.

Police from several agencies are searching the area for the second suspect. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncalumet citypolice chasemanhuntcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
Man fatally shot at Burnside gas station
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
NJ Transit reunites homeless man, family after 24 years apart
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Show More
Illinois attorney general and Cardinal Cupich have private meeting; discuss clergy sex abuse investigation
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
Sister Jean shares secret to longevity ahead of 100th birthday
Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Chicago VA hospital shooting
New lawsuits filed against Sterigenics linked to increased cancer rates
More TOP STORIES News