WATCH LIVE: Possible serial rapist has South Side residents on alert after 4 women attacked

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a possible serial rapist on the South Side and neighbors in the area are on alert.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police are searching for a possible serial rapist on the South Side and neighbors in the area are on alert.



Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for sex assaults on four women in the last two months in the city's Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

The first attack occurred at about 5 a.m. on July 12 in the 7600-block of South Evans Avenue. On July 25, at about 5:30 a.m., a woman was attacked in the 7400-block of South Vernon Avenue. Then on August 6, at about midnight, a woman was attacked in the 7400-block of South King Drive. Finally, at about 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, a woman was attacked in the 7700-block of South Langley Avenue.

In each instance, the suspect approached a woman who was alone and lured her into a secluded area, police said. The suspect then pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the victims, took their property and fled, according to police.

For neighbors, enough is enough.

"It honestly scares me because I take this route and I will still take this route," one neighbor said. "I don't have a choice, and now it puts fear in, it really scares me because I have my daughter with me and that's just both of our lives."

The attacks hit a little too close to home for 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer.

"We want to make sure that we capture this person and bring him to justice so that people can continue to feel safe walking the neighborhood," Sawyer said.

Police only have a vague description of the attacker, but say he was last seen near 67th Street and Prairie Avenue.

"You can be walking past him every single day and don't even know it, so that's very scary and very frustrating, so I am hoping they get him and catch him and it stops," said resident Rose Martin.

Police will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation.

If you have any information about these attacks, contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingchathamserial rapistsex assaultwoman attackedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
The US is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year, study finds
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Show More
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
More TOP STORIES News