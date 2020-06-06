Chicago Mayor Lightfoot announces extra safety measures ahead of 2nd weekend of protests, including road closures and CTA changes

Many Chicago bridges raised, Grant and Union parks opened
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a number of protests planned in Chicago this weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced extra measures to protect demonstrators and businesses Friday.

Lightfoot said the city is opening Grant Park and Union Park to make more space for peaceful rallies.

"We want to make sure you have the space to lift your voices and make yourselves heard," Lightfoot said.

More than 300 trucks from city departments will be placed in 175 commercial corridors, Lightfoot said. The trucks will provide strategic traffic support to help protect businesses, particularly on the South and West Sides.

Traffic will be reduced in the Loop to free up officers to patrol other areas of the city, officials said. Lake Shore Drive is closed in both directions from Fullerton Avenue to 31st Street.

Illinois State Police said at 8 a.m. Saturday they closed multiple exits in and around Interstate 90 as a precaution, due to expected protests.

Those include:
  • Eastbound Eisenhower at I-90/94

  • Northbound Dan Ryan to eastbound Eisenhower

  • Northbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore Drive

  • Northbound Lake Shore Drive and King Drive

  • Northbound Dan Ryan Chinatown feeder (locals and express)

  • I-90/94 from Fullerton to 18th Street


    • Detours are in place, police said.

    CTA buses and the Red and Blue lines will not run in parts of Downtown at the request of public safety officials:

  • Red Line service between Howard and Clark/Division and Roosevelt and 95th/Dan Ryan only

  • Blue Line service between O'Hare and Division and UIC-Halsted and Forest Park only

  • Bus service will not operate between Halsted and the Lakefront, from Division to Cermak


    • Additional changes may occur, CTA officials said.

    Pace also announced its Paratransit Service would not operate in the area bounded by Division on the north, Cermak on the south and Halsted on the west until 5 a.m. Monday.

    Chicago is also partnering with security providers to be another set of eyes.

    Lightfoot told businesses owners to text CHIBIZ to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to sign up for new targeted emergency alerts for the business community.

    She also warned that the curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect.

    Lightfoot said what happens this weekend will go a long way in determining when that might get lifted.

    "We will not tolerate those who would seek to use planned, peaceful protests to commit crime and cause destruction," CPD Supt. David Brown said.

    Some protests expected throughout the area Saturday include "The Walk to Recognize Racism" beginning at Edgebrook Elementary School on the Northwest Side, The Puerto Rican Agenda of Chicago's vigil for black lives lost to racism at 10:30 a.m. at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park, and a "Rally Against Racism" along Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn Saturday afternoon.

    A massive crowd gathered at Union Park Saturday morning. Organizers said they then planned to march to the Cabrini-Green site.

    RELATED: Local Market grocery store in South Shore reopens after residents keep looters out

    After widespread looting in the neighborhoods last weekend, Lightfoot said she's hoping for a different result this time around.

    "Well, there will be more protests, we know that, and I expect them to be peaceful," the mayor said. "We are taking all the steps that are necessary to protect our neighborhoods to be visible in high-commercial areas."

    The Downtown Central Business District perimeter, with many bridges raised, is back in place.

    Lightfoot also responded to reports of people walking around the Bridgeport neighborhood with bats after a peaceful protest Wednesday night. The mayor said the so-called "vigilantes" will not be tolerated in Chicago.

    "It is absolutely not appropriate for people to take up arms, bats, pipes - whatever, and patrolling neighborhoods," Lightfoot said. "We've seen that end with tragic results across the country, and we're not about to allow that practice to happen here in Chicago."

    The mayor said if there is an issue, people should call 911.
