Protesters fill Chicago streets for 2nd weekend to call for end to police brutality

On the same day that a memorial service for George Floyd was held near his North Carolina birthplace, thousands of peaceful protesters rallied in Chicago's Union Park.
Demonstrators are marching through the city Saturday to demand justice in Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as an end to systemic racism.
"I think it's really important to be here as a white 24-year-old, so I can be an ally to everyone who cannot defend themselves," said marcher Samantha Belanger.
The Saturday demonstration is one of several happening this weekend across the city.
Rodrigo Vega, an 18-year-old college student, said people of color must unite against prejudice.
"It is important because blacks and Latinos are what made America," Vega said. "We won't be as diverse as we are today."
Union Park was also flooded with protesters on Friday night, calling for the city of Chicago to defund its police department and redirect the money to schools and social services.
Other protests planned throughout the Chicago area Saturday include "The Walk to Recognize Racism" beginning at Edgebrook Elementary School on the Northwest Side, The Puerto Rican Agenda of Chicago's vigil for black lives lost to racism at 10:30 a.m. at Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park, and a "Rally Against Racism" along Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn. The Mosque Foundation is also holding a sit-in rally in Bridgeview Saturday to stand against systemic racism.
In anticipation of the a number of protests planned this weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced extra measures to protect demonstrators and businesses.
Lightfoot said the city is opening Grant Park and Union Park to make more space for protests.
"We want to make sure you have the space to lift your voices and make yourselves heard," Lightfoot said.
More than 300 trucks from city departments will be placed in 175 commercial corridors, Lightfoot said. The trucks will provide strategic traffic support to help protect businesses, particularly on the South and West Sides.
Traffic will be reduced downtown and in the Loop to free up officers to patrol other areas of the city, officials said. Lake Shore Drive is closed in both directions from Fullerton Avenue to 31st Street.
Chicago is also partnering with security providers.
Lightfoot told businesses owners to text CHIBIZ to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to sign up for new targeted emergency alerts for the business community.
The mayor also warned that the curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect.
Lightfoot said what happens this weekend will go a long way in determining when that might get lifted.
"We will not tolerate those who would seek to use planned, peaceful protests to commit crime and cause destruction," CPD Supt. David Brown said.