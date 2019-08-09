WATCH LIVE: Remains of Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan return home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The remains of a 24-year-old paratrooper from the Chicago area killed in Afghanistan returned to Chicago Friday morning.

Michael Isaiah Nance, known as Isaiah, grew up in Chicago. The paratrooper was one of two Americans killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan last month.

A dignified transfer ceremony will be held at the Signature Flight Support Hanger at Midway International Airport.

Nance's funeral and burial will be Monday in Elwood with full military honors.

RELATED: Chicago-area soldier Michael Isaiah Nance killed in Afghanistan
EMBED More News Videos

A 24-year-old paratrooper who was a native of the Chicago area was killed in Afghanistan Monday in what appears to be an insider attack, according to Pentagon officials.



Nance was deployed to Afghanistan on July 12. He was by all accounts a role model to his younger brother and cousins.

Nance grew up on Chicago's South Side and went to high school in the northern suburbs before he went to Army training. Serving his country was his dream, his family said.

Nance is survived by his father of Chicago and his mother of Glenwood.

Government officials said the combat-related incident is under investigation. An Afghan security source told ABC News that an Afghan army soldier opened fire inside a local military camp in the Kandahar province.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoorland parkoak lawnu.s. & worldafghanistansoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago immigrants warned of possible Pilsen ICE raids
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Fight continues to keep Westlake Hospital open despite owners efforts close
Woman, 28, shot at while driving
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
VIDEO: Charges filed against drunk flight attendant
Show More
2 alarm fire destroys bungalow in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Police: Burglar steals ATM from West Town business
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News