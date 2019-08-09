WATCH LIVE: Remains of Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan return home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5431606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 24-year-old paratrooper who was a native of the Chicago area was killed in Afghanistan Monday in what appears to be an insider attack, according to Pentagon officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The remains of a 24-year-old paratrooper from the Chicago area killed in Afghanistan returned to Chicago Friday morning.Michael Isaiah Nance, known as Isaiah, grew up in Chicago. The paratrooper was one of two Americans killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan last month.A dignified transfer ceremony will be held at the Signature Flight Support Hanger at Midway International Airport.Nance's funeral and burial will be Monday in Elwood with full military honors.Nance was deployed to Afghanistan on July 12. He was by all accounts a role model to his younger brother and cousins.Nance grew up on Chicago's South Side and went to high school in the northern suburbs before he went to Army training. Serving his country was his dream, his family said.Nance is survived by his father of Chicago and his mother of Glenwood.Government officials said the combat-related incident is under investigation. An Afghan security source told ABC News that an Afghan army soldier opened fire inside a local military camp in the Kandahar province.