WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was shot Thursday morning at a Rockford hotel. Police are still searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.Rockford police and several surrounding agencies responded to the Extended Stay American at 747 North Bell School Road around 9:15 a.m. after U.S. marshals informed them of an active shooter situation there.Andre Brass of the Rockford Police Department said task force force officers were serving an arrest warrant when they were fired upon by the suspect from inside one of the rooms.One officer was hit. His condition is unknown. Authorities have not released any further details on the officer.The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown. He is believed to be a resident of Springfield area who was staying at hotel, Brass said.After the shooting, Brown allegedly fled the room. He is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Brass said the suspect is driving a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis possible plate of BF13112 or a temp plate of 4850256.The ABC7 I-Team learned the suspect was spotted heading south on I-55 toward the Lincoln area, traveling at 100 miles-per-hour or more, pointing his weapon out of his vehicle. The car then reportedly spun out near mile marker 132 and may have landed in a creek.Brass said the public should not approach the suspect or the vehicle. They should call 911 immediately with any pertinent information.A man who works at Rock Valley Garden Center, which is next door to the hotel, said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the building.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Pow, pow, pow!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. A short time later, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Police asked the public to avoid the area. The FBI confirmed federal agents are assisting local law enforcement.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.