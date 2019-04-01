Man's body recovered from DuPage River in Shorewood; Search for woman continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5228076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities recovered the body of a man and are continuing to search for the body of a woman in the DuPage River after being swept away in Shorewood, outside Joliet.Troy Fire Protection Fire Chief Andy Doyle said the body of a 28-year-old man was found and that crews would continue to search for the body of a 22-year-old woman.Crews spent Sunday night searching after a witness reported that there were two people in the water. The witness told Will County Forest Preserve Police that just before 6 p.m. a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly started having trouble.The man's girlfriend started yelling to get the attention of a witness and a police officer, then she went into the water to try to save him and disappeared.Authorities said the couple were not on a boat. It's unclear exactly why the man went into the water.Some people who live in the area spoke about the dangers of the river."There's a lot of signs...down river warning people about the current and the undertow," said resident Brad Kanapkiewicz."The locals know not to, especially when the river is up," said resident James Webster. "It ain't up that much, a foot, foot and-a-half, but it's up enough."