WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man convicted of gunning down 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a South Side park will be sentenced Monday.

Mickiael Ward faces at least 50 years behind bars after he was found guilty in the murder of Hadiya Pendleton.
WATCH: Hadiya Pendleton's mother reads statement at sentencing of Mickiael Ward
Cleopatra Cowley, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, reads a statement at the sentencing of the man convicted of killing her.



The sentencing comes six years after Ward fired into a crowd of King College Prep High School students who were at a South Side park. Those gunshots hit and killed Pendleton and injured two of her friends.

A jury found Ward guilty on all counts related to the shooting. Kenneth Williams, the accused getaway driver, was also found guilty.

WATCH: Hadiya Pendleton's brother reads statement at sentencing of Mickiael Ward
Nathaniel Pendleton, Jr., Hadiya's brother, reads a statement at the sentencing of her killer.



Pendleton's death made national headlines. She was shot and killed just days after performing at President Barack Obama's inauguration. Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Pendleton's brother and mother offered statements in the heading.

The man convicted of shooting and killing honor student Hadiya Pendleton will be sentenced Monday.



Attorneys for Ward filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied.
