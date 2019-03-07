WATCH LIVE: Rockford shooting suspect stopped on I-55 after high-speed chase; SWAT on scene

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have identified the suspect in the Rockford shooting as Floyd E. Brown. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shared by Cathy Ott of Rock Valley Garden Center shows police responding to the active shooter situation in Rockford.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a report of an active shooter at a hotel in Rockford.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5174380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities provide an update on a shooting at a Rockford hotel.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4727921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Make sure you know the three ways to to survive an active shooter situation. It could save your life.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed and dangerous suspect who shot a local officer assigned to the the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at a Rockford hotel led police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning, before spinning out on I-55.The suspect, identified by Rockford police as Floyd E. Brown, a 39-year-old man from the Springfield area, allegedly shot a Mchenry County sheriff's deputy at the Extended Stay America located at 747 North Bell School Road around 9:15 a.m.The task force officers were serving an arrest warrant when Brown opened fire on them from inside one of the rooms, according to Andre Brass of the Rockford Police Department.After the shooting, Brown fled the room and got into a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis possible plate of BF13112 or a temp plate of 4850256.The ABC7 I-Team later learned the suspect was spotted traveling at about 100 miles per hour on southbound I-55, pointing a weapon out of his window at police, who were in pursuit. The vehicle then spun out near mile marker 133 in Logan County.Illinois State Police said Brown was holed up inside his vehicle on I-55, which is shut down in both directions in that area. Route 66 is also closed.The state police SWAT team is on the scene. Crisis negotiation officers are on the way.A McHenry County official said the sheriff's deputy who was shot is in surgery and fighting for his life. He has been part of the task force since 2014.The McLean County Sheriff's Department said there is a warrant for Brown for armed robbery in Bloomington. The I-Team learned Brown was allegedly involved in burglaries before Christmas last year. When he was located by authorities at that time, he got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through several backyards without his headlights on and cause a crash involving several vehicles. He then allegedly fled on foot and was believed to be heading to his home in the Springfield area.Earlier Thursday morning, a man who works at Rock Valley Garden Center, which is next door to Extended Stay America, said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the building.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Pow, pow, pow!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. A short time later, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.