2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are Illinois State Police

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three Illinois State Police troopers were shot, one killed, in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night in Lisle.The shooting happened at 10:12 p.m. at The Humidor, located at 1600 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, according to a Facebook post from Lisle police. Officers arrived and found "several victims who required life saving aid."A 51-year-old man and the shooter, a 51-year-old woman later identified as Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago, were both pronounced dead, police said. The man killed was a retired state police officer.Two other men, 55 and 48, were injured and taken to hospitals. One of the men is an active 22-year veteran of state police, and the other is retired. The retired officer suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized Saturday, state police said in a news release.The active trooper was off-duty when he was shot, police said.The woman shot the three men before turning the gun on herself, police said.Acting Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke said the three were "acquaintances" and patrons of the cigar lounge."I believe they know each other, but do not believe there is any relation," Wilke said.Authorities said the incident was contained to one room of the business and that "there is no danger to the community."When police arrived just before 10:15 p.m., they secured the scene and found three people injured and one deceased.The shooting was captured on surveillance video. That video shows several people seated in a media room watching television, according to police"Without apparent provocation, a female seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head," police said in a news release Saturday.The woman then fired several rounds at two other men before fatally shooting herself.The first victim died at an area hospital. The other two men were admitted to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said. They are expected to recover.No one else was injured in the incident.Police did not immediately identify the victim killed, as they were in the process of notifying family members.Staff from The Humidor issued a statement on the lounge's Facebook page, saying "Thank you for your messages. The staff is fine. ... We look at all our customers as family and we ask you to pray for the victim and the speedy healing of the injured."