WATCH LIVE: SWAT, police respond to barricade situation on South Side

SWAT, police respond to barricade situation on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Between five and seven gunshots were fired in the direction of officers at 3:22 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Crandon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police have not said what circumstances led up to those shots being fired. It is also not yet known what led to the barricade situation, though police said only one person is barricaded.
No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for updates.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
