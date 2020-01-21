WATCH LIVE: SWAT units respond to Montgomery, Ill. incident

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- SWAT units are responding to an incident in Montgomery, Ill. Tuesday morning.Montgomery police, Kane County Sheriff's deputies and the regional Kane County SWAT team are on the scene in the 700-block of Oakton Drive., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.Roads near the Victoria Apartment complex are blocked as a result of the incident and residents are asked to stay away from the area.Further details on the nature of the incident have not been released.