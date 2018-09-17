JASON VAN DYKE

WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in trial of CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content

WARNING: Jason Van Dyke trial livestream may include graphic content
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Witness testimony began Monday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, following opening statements by both the prosecution and defense. The judge denied a motion to change venue for the trial.

The judge ruled on the motion after the 12 jurors were officially sworn in. Van Dyke's attorneys wanted the trial moved out of Cook County.

EMBED More News Videos

After the jury was sworn in and the judge denied a change of venue motion, the prosecution and defense began presenting their opening statements in the trial Jason Van Dyke Monday


Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke opted for a jury trial. The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

Following the ruling on the motion, the prosecution and defense offering their opening statements. Prosecutors told the jury that what the defendant saw was a black boy ignoring police.

"In total this defendant decides to shoot Laquan McDonald not once, not twice, but three, four, five, six, seven, eight - he's only halfway done. Nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 times in total. Sixteen gunshots into the defenseless body of Laquan McDonald," said Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon.

WATCH: Complete opening statements by prosecution in Van Dyke trial
EMBED More News Videos

Complete opening statements from the proesuction in the trial of Jason Van Dyke.


Van Dyke is the first CPD officer in decades to be charged with murder in an on-duty shooting. He's charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the 2014 shooting.

Dash cam video shows the officer shooting McDonald 16 times just seconds after he got out of his patrol car. The African-American teenager was stealing car radios and was holding a small knife in the Archer Heights neighborhood. An autopsy later showed he had PCP in his system.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

In the video, McDonald appeared to be walking away when the shots were fired.

The defense said in their opening statements that Van Dyke was just doing the job he was trained to do.

"Jason Van Dyke reports for his tour of duty, and as a cop coming out of roll call, he did everything. Him and his partner went to 7-Eleven, had a cup of coffee, and prepared for the night's activities, whatever that may be. What Jason Van Dyke didn't know at that time was that his life was going to change forever," said defense attorney Dan Herbert.

Van Dyke told the Chicago Tribune he is not a murderer.

"I never would have fired my gun if I didn't think my life was in jeopardy or another citizen's life was," he said. "It's something you have to live with forever."

Peaceful protesters are expected to gather outside of the courthouse. Many will be watching this case very closely.

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Members of the public who want to observe in court are required register for a seat in advance in person. A limited number of seats will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

You can watch the opening statements along with the rest of the trial through a live stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC7 news app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldjason van dykeChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
Jury selection complete in Jason Van Dyke trial
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 more jurors sworn in Wednesday, 10 seated so far
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 jurors sworn in Monday
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
Judge finds CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke violated bail
Jury selection begins in Jason Van Dyke murder trial
JASON VAN DYKE
Van Dyke opening statements: What to expect
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
Jury selection complete in Jason Van Dyke trial
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 more jurors sworn in Wednesday, 10 seated so far
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
Man charged in 2017 murder of 14-year-old Pilsen boy
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Teen brings cocaine-filled balloons to middle school
Tracking Florence: Flooding spreads as deadly storm heads northeast
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Gospel singers coming to Chicago for free concert
Show More
Shots fired at SUV on Dan Ryan Expressway
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
1 hospitalized after Corvette crashes into Skokie building
Mayor Emanuel to announce 2019 as 'Year of Chicago Theatre'
More News