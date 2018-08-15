WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

WATCH LIVE NOW: Testimony continues in trial of Hadiya Pendleton murder suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday marks the second day in the trial of two Chicago men charged with killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendelton in 2013.

The courtroom at 26th and California was packed on Tuesday, when lawyers made their opening statements.

Two reputed gang members, Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward, are accused of shooting into a group at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood in January 2013, killing Pendleton.

She had just performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

The first witness on the stand Tuesday was Pendleton's classmate, who asked not to be shown on camera.

Williams and Ward each have separate juries deciding their fates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hadiya pendletonmurderchicago shootingchicago violencetrialChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Opening statements heard in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
2 suspects sought in deadly shootout in Harvey
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
Your credit score may soon be going up
Boy, 13, missing from Albany Park
Show More
Suspect in Walmart shooting that injured 5 in Pa.: 'I'm sorry'
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
More News