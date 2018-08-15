WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

Wednesday marks the second day in the trial of two Chicago men charged with killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendelton in 2013.The courtroom at 26th and California was packed on Tuesday, when lawyers made their opening statements.Two reputed gang members, Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward, are accused of shooting into a group at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood in January 2013, killing Pendleton.She had just performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.The first witness on the stand Tuesday was Pendleton's classmate, who asked not to be shown on camera.Williams and Ward each have separate juries deciding their fates.