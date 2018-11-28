WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW

WARNING: Trial livestream may include graphic content

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The trial of three Chicago police officers will continue for a second day Wednesday.

Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of falsifying their reports to cover-up for officer Jason Van Dyke who was seen shooting McDonald on dash camera footage.
WATCH: Opening statements by prosecutor, defense attorneys
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Opening statements in trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting (1 of 4)

Prosecutor makes opening statement in trial of 3 Chicago cops

Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes makes her opening statement in the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of a cover-up in the Laquan McDonald shooting.



In opening statements Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said that instead of serving and protecting the public, the officers were protecting Van Dyke. The defendant's attorneys argued that the officers were doing their job and should not have been charged.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

This is a bench trial and a judge, not a jury, will decide the defendants' guilt or innocence.

The trial is expected to last about a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
Body found believed to be Hania Aguilar, search for killer underway
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
Woman shoved to ground in West Town strong-arm robbery
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Show More
Prosecutors: Mother of girl left in frigid van endangered kids before
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Dashcam captures plowed snow shattering windshield
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
More News