WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW

CHICAGO (WLS) --The trial of three Chicago police officers will continue for a second day Wednesday.
Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of falsifying their reports to cover-up for officer Jason Van Dyke who was seen shooting McDonald on dash camera footage.
WATCH: Opening statements by prosecutor, defense attorneys
In opening statements Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said that instead of serving and protecting the public, the officers were protecting Van Dyke. The defendant's attorneys argued that the officers were doing their job and should not have been charged.
RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial
This is a bench trial and a judge, not a jury, will decide the defendants' guilt or innocence.
The trial is expected to last about a week.