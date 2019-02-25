WATCH LIVE: Trio carjacks driver on Near North Side before crashing in Jackson Park

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7HD over a crash near Jackson Park that may have stemmed from a possible carjacking

CHICAGO --
Three people carjacked someone at gunpoint Monday morning in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the Near North Side and later crashed the vehicle at Jackson Park on the South Side.

At 5:07 a.m., an armed carjacking by three males was reported in the 400 block of West Wisconsin Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the vehicle was later involved in a traffic accident at Cornell Drive and Hayes Drive, an intersection at Jackson Park on the South Side.

Further information on the crash was not immediately released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
