WATCH LIVE: Van Dyke pre-trial continues; Laquan McDonald's mother is in court

Thursday is a deadline in the murder case for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the 2014 murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.Van Dyke's attorneys want McDonald's mother, Tina Hunter, to take the stand in pre-trial. Judge Vincent Gaughan said if she wants to attend the trial, she has to testify Thursday.Attorneys for Van Dyke want Hunter to testify about her son's troubled past. Hunter was supposed to appear last month and never showed up. Gaughan ruled Hunter must comply or she will be barred from attending the trial.Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder. Dashcam video showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife. The 2015 release of that video sparked massive protests.Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. The judge also ruled Wednesday that prosecutors will only be allowed to refer to McDonald as a victim during closing arguments since this case involves a self-defense claim.The trial is set to start on Sept. 5.