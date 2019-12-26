water main break

Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water main broke early Thursday near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street in Old Town, blocking traffic in the area.

Reports came in of the water main burst around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600-block of North Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

Police have blocked off Halsted between Willow Street and North Avenue as crews work to contain the damage.

A water main broke early Thursday near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street in Old Town, shutting down traffic in the area.



Police haven't been able to confirm what caused the burst at this time.

CTA sent out a tweet confirming 8 Halsted buses will be rerouted.



Peoples Gas also responded Thursday morning to secure nearby gas mains, as water could get into the lines, according to a spokesman for the company.

He later said gas lines for several addresses in the 1600-block of North Halsted would be shut off as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
