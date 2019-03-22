Crime & Safety

WATCH LIVE: Dan Ryan partially closed after woman shot in car

EMBED <>More Videos

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of the Dan Ryan Expressway is shut down Friday morning and one woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on the South Side of Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos

Part of the Dan Ryan is shut down Friday morning and one woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on the southeast side of Chicago.


According to police, a 24-year-old woman is suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check live conditions on our live traffic map

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man when shots were fired into their car, striking the victim just after 2 a.m.

Law enforcement said the vehicle came to a stop at 1st-block of W. 59th Street. That's when police were called.

Officials said the man was not injured. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The exact location of the incident is unknown and being investigated by Chicago Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Police believe the shooting may have happened here on the Dan Ryan expressway and are currently searching the roadway for shell casings.

No one is in custody at this time

The inbound Dan Ryan is currently shut down between 79th and 71st according to Illinois Department of Transportation while police investigate.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagogreater grand crossingshootingillinois state policeroad closurechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
R. Kelly in court Friday to request permission to travel to Dubai
Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
Zion military veteran missing since Friday
71-year-old battling cancer breaks planking world record
Peoples Gas CEO defends consumer cost of gas line replacement project
Show More
13-year-old boy missing from Logan Square
Brother at center of Jussie Smollett case competes in Chicago boxing match
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
More TOP STORIES News