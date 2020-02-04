dog attack

Police release video of dogs 'terrorizing' NJ community after multiple people bit

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, New Jersey -- Police in one New Jersey town have captured a band of dogs they say have been terrorizing residents for quite some time.

Little Egg Harbor police posted to Facebook that three dogs they say have bitten multiple residents on various occasions have been taken into custody by animal control.

Police have released Ring doorbell video of most recent incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive.

According to investigators, a 69-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were bit multiple times by the three loose dogs who are "well known to police."

Police said throughout the afternoon, officers and residents frantically attempted to contain the dogs to no avail, and in total six residents were bitten by the dogs.

The Ring video even showed the man swinging what appears to be a pipe at the dogs.

Little Egg Harbor Township Police said on at least seven occasions over the last four months, officers had to respond to calls regarding these dogs. Police said the owners had been issued multiple summonses concerning the prior incidents.

Following one of the incidents last December, the dogs were removed by animal control but then were subsequently returned to the owners, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Little Egg Harbor Township Police made the following comments regarding Tuesday's alleged attack: "Yesterday's events were horrific, and nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure these dogs are never returned and allowed to menace this neighborhood in the future."

Police said this is an active investigation.
