ice rescue

Dramatic video shows 2 children rescued from frozen Wis. river

By Rhona Tarrant, Storyful
PORTAGE, Wis. -- The Portage Police Department have released dramatic footage showing officers rescuing two children from an icy Wisconsin river on March 4.

Officers found a 12-year-old 20 to 30 yards out on the ice, and another child close to the shore, according to WKOW.

The child close to the shore was quickly pulled to safety, while bodycam footage shows officers pulling the other boys to shore using a ResQ disc.

Chief of Police Keith Klafke issued a statement on Facebook praising the actions of the officers, saying they "prevented a tragedy."



"I wanted to show a portion of the body cam video to stress the dangers associated with unpredictable-never safe ice conditions on the river, the significance of this event, and the great work our officers do," Klafke's statement read.
