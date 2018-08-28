WATCH: Reporter nearly hit by car on live TV

EMBED </>More Videos

Terrifying video shows a driver plowing into the crime scene as a reporter was live on the air.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. --
Terrifying video shows a driver plowing into the crime scene as a Colorado reporter was live on the air.

KRDO reporter Krystal Story was in the middle of her live shot when a car zoomed down the street, hitting a police car next to her, then crashing through the crime scene.

You can see the fear in her eyes as she realizes the car is speeding straight towards them. She and Miller jump out of the way with just seconds to spare.

Both of them are OK, but the side mirror of the car did clip Miller's back. Both were still shaken thinking about how bad it could have been.

"That's what I remember is thinking: how much is this going to hurt?" Story said.

"You hear the vehicle hitting the police cruiser and see the lights and all you can do is react to it. That's the only thing that saved our lives," Miller said.

KRDO reported that the driver was driving without a license and arrested for a warrant of a previous traffic infraction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcaught on camerau.s. & worldColorado
Top Stories
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
Woman accused of putting newborn in freezer granted bail
Activists prepare for Jason Van Dyke trial next week
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
Show More
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
Good Samaritan helps elderly wrong-way driver get safely off the road
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
More News