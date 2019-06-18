Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on L train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A brazen robbery where a robber actually cut a hole in a man's pants was caught on camera on the subway.It happened last Sunday at 2:12 a.m. on a northbound L train near Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.The 28-year-old victim was asleep when the man cut a hole in his pocket and stole the man's cell phone and credit cards.The suspect later spent $68 using those credit cards.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).