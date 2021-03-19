FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WLS) -- A runway vehicle became a rolling fireball in Arkansas.
The incident happened after a van with a trailer burst into flames and went barreling down a hill.
WATCH: Video captures out-of-control driver plowing through neighborhood
Local police released dashcam video showing the van engulfed by the fire.
Officials believe the vehicle overheated in a driveway before rolling away.
ALSO SEE: Video shows high-speed, hit-and-run crash that left Riverdale police officer hospitalized
Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and put out the flames.
Officials say no one was hurt.
Video shows runaway van becomes rolling fireball
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News