Video shows runaway van becomes rolling fireball

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WLS) -- A runway vehicle became a rolling fireball in Arkansas.

The incident happened after a van with a trailer burst into flames and went barreling down a hill.

WATCH: Video captures out-of-control driver plowing through neighborhood

Local police released dashcam video showing the van engulfed by the fire.

Officials believe the vehicle overheated in a driveway before rolling away.

ALSO SEE: Video shows high-speed, hit-and-run crash that left Riverdale police officer hospitalized

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and put out the flames.

Officials say no one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasfirecaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Expert gives tips to avoid debt collectors from taking stimulus money
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Show More
'I'm going to have you shot!': Peoria man charged with threatening Trump
Judge order 'serial stowaway' held without bail, for now, after arrested again at O'Hare Airport
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
Divided House OKs Dems' bill helping Dreamer immigrants
IN man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument
More TOP STORIES News