WATCH: Suspect steals 8 diamond rings worth $45K from mall

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the suspects can be seen reaching over the counter and removing a tray of eight rings police say are worth more than $45,000. (WLS)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WLS) --
Authorities in Florida are searching for two men who stole a tray of diamond rings from a mall jewelry store last month.

One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance video reaching over the counter and removing a tray of eight rings police say are worth more than $45,000. The incident occurred at the Elite Fine Jewelry store located inside of Pembroke Lakes Mall on June 16, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a thin black male, in his late 40s to early 50s, and approximately 5-foot-8. The second suspect, described as a "lookout," is a black male in his late 40s to early 50s.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewelry theftjewelryu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News