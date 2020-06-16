WATCH TODAY: Man accused of being Golden State Killer expected to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.
Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in the San Joaquin Valley.
The case of the Golden State Killer, also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles.
Court proceedings are expected to start around 9:30 a.m.
