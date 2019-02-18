WATCH: Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant

EMBED </>More Videos

An angry 'viral' woman was escorted off a Jet Blue flight because she didn't want to sit by a kid.

FLORIDA --
A woman told fellow passengers to make her go viral as she was kicked off a JetBlue flight.

Florida authorities say Valerie Gonzalez was upset about sitting next to a child because she had been drinking all day.

Gonzalez then got up and moved to another seat without permission from the flight crew.

That's when other passengers turned on their cellphone cameras and recorded her profanity-laced outburst.

Authorities say Gonzalez later tried to re-enter the plane and hit a JetBlue agent who tried to stop her.

She allegedly spit at airline employees and responding deputies. Gonzalez was booked on a battery charge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral videocaught on camerau.s. & worldjetblue
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Henry Pratt Company reopens
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Boy's brain tumor discovered after family loses home to hurricane
50 Cent blasts NYPD commander over alleged threat
Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade
Man finds saved game, letter from late father on Apple IIe
Show More
Woman found dead in trash can; family wants answers
Beagle adopts opossum after losing litter of puppies
Tom Ricketts addresses leaked Joe Ricketts emails
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
More News