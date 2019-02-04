WATCH: Woman's emotional reunion with dog rescued from 40-foot hole created by Utah avalanche

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman's emotional reunion with her dog was caught on camera after it fell 40 feet under a snow bridge created by an avalanche.

STEWART FALLS, Utah (WLS) --
A woman's emotional reunion with her dog was caught on camera after it fell 40 feet under a snow bridge created by an avalanche.

The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team was dispatched to Stewart Falls on February 3 after receiving a call notifying them that the dog had fallen.

According to a post shared by the team's Facebook page, crew members had to dig a hole in the snow to retrieve the dog. A team member was then lowered down into the hole and the dog was successfully rescued.

Footage from the incident shows the emotional reunion between the dog and its grateful owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogrescuepet rescuesearch and rescueu.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Ridge police investigate possible hit-and-run
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
Show More
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
5 mistakes you're making with your money
1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook
More News