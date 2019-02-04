A woman's emotional reunion with her dog was caught on camera after it fell 40 feet under a snow bridge created by an avalanche.The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team was dispatched to Stewart Falls on February 3 after receiving a call notifying them that the dog had fallen.According to a post shared by the team's Facebook page, crew members had to dig a hole in the snow to retrieve the dog. A team member was then lowered down into the hole and the dog was successfully rescued.Footage from the incident shows the emotional reunion between the dog and its grateful owner.