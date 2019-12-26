Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5788056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A water main broke early Thursday near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street in Old Town shutting down traffic in the area.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 8 Halsted buses are temporarily rerouted via Halsted, Willow, Sheffield, North Avenue and Halsted, due to street blockage. — cta (@cta) December 26, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water main broke early Thursday near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street in Old Town shutting down traffic in the area.Reports came in of the water main burst around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600-block of North Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.Police have blocked off Halsted Street between Willow Street and North Avenue as crews work to contain the damage.Police haven't been able to confirm what caused the burst at this time.CTA sent out a tweet confirming 8 Halsted buses will be rerouted.No injuries have been reported at this time.