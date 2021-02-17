Water main break in Back of the Yards neighborhood causes icy, snowy conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water main broke overnight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
The large water main break caused the area to freeze and trap the cars in the nearby area.
Water started bubbling up from the street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night and then started flowing, according to a resident on the block near 48th and Paulina.
The water department arrived at midnight. According to the department, the snow is making it more difficult to handle the situation. The water main was capped and water was shut off from Paulina to Wood Street, the department added.
It is not confirmed that the cause is weather-related. The cleanup process is still underway.
