Water now safe to consume at several University Park properties, company says

EMBED >More News Videos The water company, Aqua Illinois, says recent test results show high levels of lead in the water.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Aqua Illinois says it's now safe to drink water at several University Park properties that were previously under a "do not consume" advisory due to elevated lead levels in the water.Water has been deemed safe to consume in Arbors at Hickory Creek, Fairway Clubs and Pine Woods Court, according to the update from Aqua Illinois.These properties were among 15 in University Park where the company had found elevated lead levels.Residents of these properties should run their tap water for two minutes before consumption, the company said.Aqua Illinois provided bottled water for affected properties and will continue to do so until all tap water is deemed safe to drink.Testing continues at other affected properties, the company said.Customers can call 877-987-2782 for more information.