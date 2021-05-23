Watermelon shipment at San Diego border hid $2.5 million in meth, CBP says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Watermelon shipment at border hid 1,100 pounds of meth, CBP says

SAN DIEGO -- Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and an Xbox - just a few of the bizarre methods drug smugglers use to hide and transport their goods.

Now add watermelons to that list.

Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility near San Diego seized more than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of melons.

This is the second time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.

The shipment held more than 1,100 pounds of the drug.

RELATED: DEA announces its biggest domestic bust of meth, in raids at homes in Moreno Valley, Perris
EMBED More News Videos

Federal authorities on Wednesday revealed details surrounding drug raids in the Inland Empire that resulted in the largest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



It was discovered Tuesday evening. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.

Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating possible contraband.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 193 wrapped plastic containers inside.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for attempted smuggling of narcotics.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoillegal drugsmexicosmugglingdrug bustmethamphetaminemethborder patrol
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
Chicago rolls out incentives to encourage vaccinations
'American Idol' finale live updates: It's down to 2!
Chicago-area Jews hold rally to speak out against antisemitism
Park Forest shooting leaves 4 injured after fight at private celebration: police
Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly NJ mass shooting
Veteran finally dons cap and gown 50 years after earning degree
Show More
Grace Kinstler's hometown holds watch party for 'American Idol' finale
IL reports 943 COVID-19 case, 24 deaths
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
George Floyd rally, marches held nearly a year after his death
42 shot, 8 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News