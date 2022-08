Video shows large waterspout off coast in Florida panhandle

DESTIN, Fla. (WLS) -- A massive waterspout was captured off the coast of Florida Tuesday.

Video shows the storm off the Gulf coast in Destin as severe thunderstorms moved through the panhandle.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple weather alerts for areas near Destin on Tuesday, warning of powerful winds, possible waterspouts and steep waves.

Waterspouts are tornados that form over water or move from land to water.

