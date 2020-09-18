Driver killed in Wauconda crash

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- One person was killed in a crash Friday in northwest suburban Wauconda.

A box truck hit a passenger vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. on northbound Route 12 just south of Route 176 in Wauconda, according to a statement from the Wauconda Fire District.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was thrown from the wreck and died at the scene, fire officials said. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene but refused transport to a hospital.

The truck was blocking both lanes of Route 12 when emergency crews arrived, authorities said.

Northbound Route 12 remains closed between Route 176 and Old Rand Road while authorities investigate, according to Wauconda police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
